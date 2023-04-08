FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland Trust Bank at 20 Davis Straits in Falmouth was robbed at gunpoint this morning at 9:10 a.m., officials said. The suspect, described as a white male, stole a vehicle to flee the scene.

The stolen Ford SUV was found in the 200 block of Teaticket Highway in Falmouth. Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said officials put up a perimeter and are actively searching with a K9 unit and an Air Wing, currently en route.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox