FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland Trust Bank at 20 Davis Straits in Falmouth was robbed at gunpoint this morning at 9:10 a.m., officials said. The suspect, described as a white male, stole a vehicle to flee the scene.

The stolen Ford SUV was found in the 200 block of Teaticket Highway in Falmouth. Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said officials put up a perimeter and are actively searching with a K9 unit and an Air Wing, currently en route.

