RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman is facing vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with the death of an off-duty Randolph police officer.

Officer Michael Beal was hit and killed along Route 3 in Hingham in May. Prosecutors say Kaleigh Davidson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when she crashed into Beal’s car.

According to state police, Davidson was speeding over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Beal served the Randolph community for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, eight children, and six grandchildren.

