From left to right: Fire Lt. Chad Mota, Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb, Medic Student Ishi King, Police Sgt. Brian Aiello, Fred Vecchione, Police Patrolman Josiah Aberle, Paramedic Jak Letien and Paramedic James Hannon III. (Courtesy Photo City of Gloucester)

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockport man met with Gloucester emergency personnel Tuesday to thank them for saving his life last month.

Fred Vecchione went into cardiac arrest at Cripple Cove on Oct. 8.

Officer Josiah Aberle, Police Sgt. Brian Aiello and Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb were the first to arrive on the scene and began to administer emergency medical services to Vecchione.

Paramedics Jak Letien and James Hannon III then took over the medical care of Vecchione.

His heart began to beat again before he entered the ambulance and he has since made a full recovery.

“We’re thankful that Mr. Vecchione is doing well, and wish him and his family the best,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “It was truly special for those who responded that day to meet him and see that he is doing well, and it was kind of him to visit.”

Vecchione went to the Gloucester Fire Headquarters on School Street Tuesday to show his gratitude toward everyone who helped save his life.

“This incident is a testament to the hard work that our police and fire departments are doing every day in Gloucester,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “They train incredibly hard to be ready to respond to a myriad of situations, and their response to this situation was truly commendable.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)