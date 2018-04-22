Rockport police searching for female suspect in jewelry store theft

ROCKPORT, MA (WHDH) — Rockport police are searching for a female suspect in a jewelry store theft.

A woman was seen on surveillance at a local jewelry store on Bearskin Neck stealing several items around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police describe the woman as white with a short stature, larger build and brown hair. They believe she is in her 50’s.

She was wearing sunglasses and carrying a large black handbag when she stole the items from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockport Police.

