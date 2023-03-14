ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockport police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in a search for a missing teen.

Police said Marley Castillo, 15, was last seen leaving a home on Doctor’s Run in town around 10:10 p.m. on Monday.

Police described Castillo as standing 5’8”, weighing approximately 130 pounds with reddish/brown curly hair and a small scar on her forehead above the bridge of her nose.

Police said Castillo was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with slipper-style footwear and pajama-style pants. Castillo was carrying red Nike sneakers, according to police.

Police said Castillo is said to frequent Gloucester, Hamilton, Salem and Lynn.

Police in Rockport asked residents in the area around Doctor’s Run as well as nearby communities to review home security camera video, if possible. Anyone with possible video of Castillo or with any other information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-546-1212.

