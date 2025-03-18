WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pile of rubble slid onto I-495 near Wrentham Tuesday afternoon as a result of scheduled blasting operations, according to MassDOT.

A photo sent to 7NEWS shows a slew of rocks on the highway just before Exit 38.

The blasting operations were part of the I-495/Route 1A Wrentham interchange improvement project, MassDOT said.

Two right lanes were closed to allow crews to clear the rocks from the roadway, but the scene was reopened by 4:20 p.m.

