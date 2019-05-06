Rodney Harrison voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Former safety Rodney Harrison has been voted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the organization announced Monday.

Harrison, who is the 29th player to be inducted into the prestigious brotherhood of Patriots legends, spent six seasons patrolling the New England secondary.

Known for his ferocious hits and relentless ball-hawking, Harrison helped the Patriots win back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 2003 and 2004.

Harrison was always known to come up big on the biggest stage. He tallied seven interceptions in nine postseason games with the Patriots, including two in their Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 15 NFL seasons, Harrison became the only defensive back in NFL history with 30 sacks and 30 interceptions.

The date and time for the 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

