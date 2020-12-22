Roger Berkowitz announces sale of Legal Sea Foods restaurant chain

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of Massachusetts’ most iconic restaurant chains has been sold to a Boston-based hospitality group.

Roger Berkowitz, President and CEO of Legal Sea Foods, on Tuesday announced the sale of more than 25 restaurants to PPX Hospitality Brands.

The sale also includes the purchase of Legal’s Quality Control Center in Boston’s Seaport, as well as Smith & Wollensky and Strega Italiano.

The deal will take effect immediately.

Berkowitz will retain exclusive ownership rights of the Legal Sea Foods name in channels outside of restaurant operations.

