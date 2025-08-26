BOSTON (WHDH) - No fooling, Roger Daltrey, the front man of the band “The Who” visited Join Together with patients at the Dana Farber Cancer Center on Tuesday.

“It’s so hard for them these days,” Daltrey said. “Life is changing so fast. It brings them into the community more from being isolated, I believe it will help the whole of society, so I’m just thrilled that it’s taking hold.”

Daltrey is the co-founder of “Teen Cancer America” along with his bandmate, The Who’s guitarist Pete Townsend.

The organization is focused on increasing survival and improving the lives of young people battling cancer.

Daltrey says their goal is to help create specialized programs and spaces that support the emotional, social, and medical needs of younger patients.

The visit marks a milestone, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the partnership between Teen Cancer America and Dana Farber.

“I do this a lot,” Daltrey said. “I’ve been doing this over 35 years from back in England. But to see it take hold in America, for America to get the idea of what we’re trying to achieve, the big idea. And it is a big idea, but it will make a big difference. I think in the end, it will make a big difference to the patients that go through it.”

Daltrey says he’s proud to meet with young patients and invest in the future after spending his career in music. He said rock and roll wouldn’t be possible without looking to the younger generation.

“Without teenagers, the music business has no future,” Daltrey said. “They are the ones that drive the music business because otherwise it would be stuck forever in the past.”

