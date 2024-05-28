PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Roger Williams Park Zoo asked for the public’s help Monday after a pair of exotic birds escaped the zoo.

Zoo officials in a post on Facebook said the runaway birds are blue-throated piping guans. Officials said the birds are about the size of a chicken and were last seen last “taking in the beauty of Roger Williams Park from treetop.”

Anyone who sees them is asked to call zoo officials at 401-785-3510 or to reach out by email at info@rwpzoo.org.

The zoo on its website says the blue-throated piping guan lives in forests and woodlands in Guyana, Venezuela, Columbia, Brazil, and Peru.

It is listed as a least concern species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, meaning it is still frequently seen in the wild and does not qualify as a critically endangered, endangered, vulnerable or near threatened species.

The blue-throated piping guans at Roger Williams Park Zoo roam free with other rainforest animals in a large enclosure. The zoo did not say how or when the birds got out of their enclosure.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)