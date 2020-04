READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A rogue turkey made a crashing entrance into a Reading home Tuesday.

The big bird came right through the window sending broken glass all over the floor.

Thankfully, no one was hurt — including the unexpected intruder.

Officers were able to apprehend the feathered “suspect.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)