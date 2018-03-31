Rolling along: White House Easter eggs come from Maine

NEW VINEYARD, Maine (AP) — A Maine company is helping the White House get things rolling for its Easter egg roll.

Workers at Maine Wood Concepts made thousands of wooden eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll that’ll take place Monday.

All told, the company made 110,000 eggs.

Company president Doug Fletcher said the company makes hundreds of products, ranging from pepper mills and rolling pins to cribbage pegs, knobs and dowels. But the White House eggs have a certain “prestige.”

“It’s a cool item,” he said. “It’s a nice conversation piece.”

The eggs are made of birch and painted in shades of pink, yellow, green and blue selected by first lady Melania Trump bearing the Great Seal of the United States.

There also are gold ones that bear the presidential seal.

The eggs will be included in gift bags given to children at the event. The historical society also sells them.

The White House is expecting thousands of kids to take part in Monday’s event with games, stories and characters including the Easter Bunny. The highlight for the kids is using a wooden spoon to see who’s the fastest to roll hardboiled eggs across the lawn.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the annual event in 1898. The souvenir wooden eggs became part of the tradition in 1981.

