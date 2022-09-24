BOSTON (WHDH) - Shutdowns for the Green Line’s D branch start Saturday, Sept. 24, and are expected to continue through stretches of late September and October, according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority announced the closures earlier this month, detailing how the branch will switch to shuttle service for three different 9-day periods.

The shutdowns were ordered so that crews could replace some 600 feet of track, fix station crossing, and install collision prevention equipment.

The full slate of closure dates include:

Sept. 24-Oct. 2

Oct. 8-Oct. 16

Oct. 22-Oct. 30

MBTA officials previously said this is expected to be the final closure of the Green Line for foreseeable future.

