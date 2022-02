BOSTON (WHDH) - The second Lunar New Year rolling parade moved through the Boston area Sunday.

To welcome the Year of the Tiger, the parade started at the Chinatown gates and moved from Malden to Quincy.

Festivities included the lion dance, which is performed to bring good luck and good fortune.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)