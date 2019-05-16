Rolling Stones announce new dates for ‘No Filter’ tour, which includes stop at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2019 “No Filter” North American tour, which will include a stop at Gillette Stadium in July.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will be playing classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” “It’s Only Rock N Roll,” as well as some special gems from their celebrated history, according to an announcement issued Thursday.

The rescheduled date for the Stones’ appearance at Gillette Stadium is Sunday, July 7.

Tickets sold for the original date will be honored so fans do not need to exchange their tickets.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.

ROLLING STONES TOUR DATES:

June 21* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 25* Chicago, IL Soldier Field

June 29* Ontario, Canada Burl’s Creek

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField

July 7 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

July 14 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

