Rolling Stones announce new dates for ‘No Filter’ tour, which includes stop at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2019 “No Filter” North American tour, which will include a stop at Gillette Stadium in July.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will be playing classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar,” “Miss You,” “It’s Only Rock N Roll,” as well as some special gems from their celebrated history, according to an announcement issued Thursday.

The rescheduled date for the Stones’ appearance at Gillette Stadium is Sunday, July 7.

Tickets sold for the original date will be honored so fans do not need to exchange their tickets.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.

ROLLING STONES TOUR DATES:                            

June 21*                       Chicago, IL                                           Soldier Field

June 25*                       Chicago, IL                                           Soldier Field

June 29*                       Ontario, Canada                                    Burl’s Creek

July 3                            Washington, DC                                        FedExField

July 7                           Foxborough, MA                                        Gillette Stadium

July 14                          New Orleans, LA                                       Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19                          Jacksonville, FL                                          TIAA Bank Field

July 23                          Philadelphia, PA                                        Lincoln Financial Field

July 27                          Houston, TX                                               NRG Stadium

August 1                       East Rutherford, NJ                                  MetLife Stadium

August 5                       East Rutherford, NJ                                  MetLife Stadium

August 10                     Denver, CO                                                 Broncos Stadium at Mile High

August 14                     Seattle, WA                                                CenturyLink Field

August 18                     Santa Clara, CA                                          Levi’s®️ Stadium

August 22                     Pasadena, CA                                             The Rose Bowl

August 26                     Glendale, AZ                                              State Farm Stadium

August 31                     Miami, FL                                                    Hard Rock Stadium

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending