FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of motorcyclists rode from Plainville to Fall River to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action on Sunday.

The group Rolling Thunder has held the event in Washington, D.C. for more than 30 years, but this year it was also held in cities across the country.

“This is something that means a lot to a lot of people,” said Ryan Kelly, president of Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 in Maine. “It raises awareness for what we do bring the missing and the POWs home where they belong and allows us to remember the fallen who can’t be here with their families too.”

