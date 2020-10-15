Rollover crash along Mass. Pike in Framingham creates traffic back up

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham created a traffic back up Thursday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene near Exit 12 where a large police presence had converged around a silver car that had rolled over a barrier on the eastbound side of the highway and come to rest on its side.

It appears that the force of the crash took down a nearby utility pole.

There has been no word on who may have been in the car or what their condition might be.

