Rollover crash causes delays on Route 2 in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (AP) - A rollover crash in Leominster shut down the part of Route 2 Saturday afternoon.

Just after noontime, troopers arrived in the area of Exit 35 for reports of a major accident in the westbound lane, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police department’s Twitter page.

The maroon SUV appears to have struck a guardrail and flipped onto its side, causing some delays.

The scene was cleared in under an hour. All lanes are currently open.

No one was injured in the accident.