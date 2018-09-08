Rollover crash causes severe delays on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash in shut down the Interstate 93 ramp to Massachusetts Avenue Saturday morning.

Drivers experienced heavy delays after a major accident left one vehicle upside down on the expressway.

Troopers are assisting on the scene as the roadway is cleared of debris.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SEE IT 🔴 Major accident Right before Mass Ave Exit, causing Major traffic delays pic.twitter.com/81JdQHZepO — STACO [online] ™ (@stacos) September 8, 2018

