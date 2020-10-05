BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 93 southbound near Savin Hill in Dorchester.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked off as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Rollover on the XWAY SB near Savin hill is causing this bumper to bumper traffic. Two lanes blocked. Heading NB delays about 35 mins. @7News pic.twitter.com/pRC4M46Cw3 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) October 5, 2020

