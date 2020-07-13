Rollover crash closes road in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash temporarily closed down a stretch of road in Hanover Monday evening.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Circut Street found a sedan that had come to rest on it’s roof, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

One person was evaluated at the scene, their condition has not been released.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the scene can be cleared.

#HFD Engine-7 & Ambulance-3 are working this single car rollover in the area of 95 Circuit St. One patient being evaluated. Roadway is shutdown. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w9ksxHOUz7 — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) July 14, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)