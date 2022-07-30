BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on Storrow Drive forced a lane closure for one of Boston’s busiest roads Saturday morning.

Several police officers and fire officials were on the scene working to close the left lane after the apparent rollover crash.

The crashed sedan could be seen lying on its’ side on a patch of grass near the Government Center exit.

Storrow Drive is still open for drivers.

