Rollover crash in Newbury downs utility pole, power lines

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are restoring power to a street in Newbury after a car crash took out power lines Monday afternoon, police said.

A driver on Mill Road rolled her car over into an electrical pole, knocking out power to the area, according to police.

The woman was unharmed, but was initially trapped in the car by live wires.

“I saw the woman move. Talked to her. Then the environmental police showed up right away,” said neighbor Barry Leahy. “Just calmed her down and then she calmed down herself.”

“She had a side air bag deployment all around, she was cocooned in that vehicle, and it did its job,” said Deputy Police Chief John Lucey. “She walked away and all is well.”

National Grid officials are working to restore power.

