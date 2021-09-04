OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Oxford has shut down Interstate 395 northbound Saturday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews say the crash happened on I-395 NB at Exit 4 (Cudworth Road). Serious injuries were reported.

Traffic has been detoured at Exit 4 and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

Rollover Crash with serious injuries in #Oxford on I-395NB at exit 4 (Cudworth rd.) I-395 NB currently closed. Traffic detoured at exit 4. Seek alt. route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 4, 2021

