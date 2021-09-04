OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Oxford has shut down Interstate 395 northbound Saturday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Emergency crews say the crash happened on I-395 NB at Exit 4 (Cudworth Road). Serious injuries were reported.
Traffic has been detoured at Exit 4 and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.
No additional information was immediately available.
