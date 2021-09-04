OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Oxford has shut down Interstate 395 northbound Saturday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Emergency crews say the crash happened on I-395 NB at Exit 4 (Cudworth Road). Serious injuries were reported.

Traffic has been detoured at Exit 4 and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox