PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash involving a dump truck on Interstate 495 in Plainville is causing traffic delays on Wednesday morning.

The truck tipped on its side on the northbound side of the highway, spilling some of its contents in the roadway.

As of 7 a.m., only two lanes of traffic were getting by.

Motorists are being warned of delays of up to an hour.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

#FASTTRACKALERT: Major delays in Plainville on 495 NB because of a rollover. Right and breakdown lane blocked. Drive times: 45-1 hour.

