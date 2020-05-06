ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash involving two cars sent power lines tumbling into the roadway in Attleboro Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on the southbound side of Route 1 around 7 p.m. and upon arrival found a black SUV overturned on its roof and a utility pole snapped in half.

As of 10:30 p.m., nearly 200 customers are without power due to this accident.

Injuries were reported however, the extent of those injuries has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Motorists should avoid the area.

