Rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after an overnight crash in Cranston.

State police say a car was heading south on Route 10 shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say two passengers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The names have not been released.

The crash being investigated by troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

