PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that left a dog dead and the driver ejected from the vehicle in Pelham, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a single-car crash on Bridge Street north of the intersection of Old Gage Hill Road just after midnight learned that a vehicle had been traveling south when it went off the road about 118 feet before hitting a rock ledge and a tree, according to Pelham police.

The car traveled another roughly 110 feet after the impact before coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver, 30-year-old David Voight, of Manchester, was ejected from the vehicle but located conscious in the snow a short distance away, police said.

He was flown to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where his current condition has not been released.

A dog inside the car was transported to the Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham, where it died from its injuries, police added.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pelham police at 603-635-2411.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)