WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike left four injured on Tuesday morning, the Westboro Fire Department announced.

Westboro Fire advised that those traveling on the pike should expect delays.

No other information has been made readily available.

