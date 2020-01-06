Rollover crash on Route 1 in Peabody shuts down ramp to Interstate 95

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over and spilled its load near a ramp that carries traffic from Route 1 onto Interstate 95 in Peabody on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to Route 1 north near I-95 north found a box truck on its side with its roof ripped open and boxes scattered all over the ground, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic is being diverted up Route 1 to Danvers, state police said.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#Peabody Rt 1NB ramp to Rt 95 NB is closed for Box truck rolled over into the median. 95N #MAtraffic diverted up Rt 1 to #Danvers @MassDOT on scene. pic.twitter.com/rPL8kczWGy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)