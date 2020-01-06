Rollover crash on Route 1 in Peabody shuts down ramp to Interstate 95

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over and spilled its load near a ramp that carries traffic from Route 1 onto Interstate 95 in Peabody on Monday morning.
Troopers responding to Route 1 north near I-95 north found a box truck on its side with its roof ripped open and boxes scattered all over the ground, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Traffic is being diverted up Route 1 to Danvers, state police said.
There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
