BOSTON (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Zakim Bridge in Boston is causing traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

Only one lane of traffic is getting by on the northbound side of Interstate 93 due to the overturned vehicle.

Traffic cam video showed the vehicle resting on its roof in the middle of one of the left travel lanes.

It’s not clear anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and plan for delays.

In #Boston I-93 north crash Zakim Bridge and right lanes closed. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 24, 2021

