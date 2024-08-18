SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Springfield late Saturday night left a vehicle teetering against a McDonalds.

The driver who was in the vehicle during the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Boston Road, was able to self-extricate before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SFD “On Scene “ 806 Boston rd MVA one occupant self extricated and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries one patron was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/TRFXXsi7t2 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) August 18, 2024

