SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Springfield late Saturday night left a vehicle teetering against a McDonalds.
The driver who was in the vehicle during the crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Boston Road, was able to self-extricate before being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
