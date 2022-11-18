WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes of I-93 southbound in Woburn have been closed due to a rollover crash Friday morning, causing significant delays.

Traffic started backing up sometime before 6 a.m., when a garbage truck appeared to roll over and crash onto its side, blocking multiple lanes in the process.

The crash occurred near Rte 128 and left the interstate’s two right lanes open.

As of 6:15 a.m., drivers caught in the backup appear to be facing up to an hour’s worth of delays as crews continue to try and clear the scene.

No details on the condition of the driver have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)