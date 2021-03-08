Rollover crash shuts down part on I-495 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash has shut down part of Interstate 495 in Littleton on Monday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 29 around 7 a.m.

The two left travel lanes are closed, as well as the the left lane on the southbound side of the highway.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to clear the wreckage.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Update, crash #Littleton , I-495 Northbound at Exit (29) Rt-2: Two left lanes now closed NB. Left lane closed 495 SB also — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 8, 2021

