Rollover crash shuts down ramp to I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Andover has shut down the Interstate 93 ramp to Interstate 495 Tuesday night, state police said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway found a Jeep resting on its roof.

Those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Crews are working to clear the wrecked SUV.

The crash is expected to cause traffic delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

93 North to 495 south now closed after a rollover….victims out of the car #7News pic.twitter.com/jTMH87b1df — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 4, 2018

#MATraffic Rte-93 NB ramp to Rte-495 NB One vehicle roll over on the ramp Minor injuries. Wreckers on scene attempting to recover the vehicle. Ramp closure expected to be approximately 20 minutes. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 4, 2018

