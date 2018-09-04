Rollover crash shuts down ramp to I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash in Andover has shut down the Interstate 93 ramp to Interstate 495 Tuesday night, state police said.
Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway found a Jeep resting on its roof.
Those involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Crews are working to clear the wrecked SUV.
The crash is expected to cause traffic delays in the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
