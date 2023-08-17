LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 2 in Littleton was temporarily shut down overnight while police investigating a violent rollover crash.

The two eastbound lanes were closed as police were seen assisting with the removal of an overturned SUV and another vehicle that had its roof peeled back.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)