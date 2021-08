CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash impacted traffic on the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea late Wednesday morning.

The car came to a rest on its roof on Route 1 around 11 a.m.

First responders shut down two lanes amid an ongoing investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

Breaking: No injuries but rollover slowing traffic over the Tobin Bridge heading north in Chelsea right now…one late getting through #7news pic.twitter.com/9m2eMzUMaW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 4, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)