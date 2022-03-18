WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash is causing lengthy traffic delays on Route 9 in Wellesley on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the westbound side of the highway before 2 p.m. found a two-door vehicle resting on its roof, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

It’s not clear if the driver involved in the crash was injured.

Motorists are being warned of major delays in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)