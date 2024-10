BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on the Zakim Bridge on Sunday that caused lengthy traffic delays.

Video from the scene showed tow trucks removing the damaged vehicles from the roadway while police reduced traffic to two lanes. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Regular traffic has since resumed.

