Rollover crash under investigation on I-95 in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious rollover crash is under investigation in Norwood.

Officers arriving to the scene on the northbound side of Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon found the vehicle overturned on its side.

Traffic is delayed in the area while crews work to clear the mess.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)