Rollover crash with serious injury closes Route 495 in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A rollover crash with serious injury temporarily closed a stretch of Route 495 in Middleborough Thursday, state police said.
The accident on the southbound side of the highway between Exit 2 and 3 required a response from medical helicopters, according to a post on the agency’s Twitter page.
The left lane on the southbound side of the highway was reopened to traffic about 10:30 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)