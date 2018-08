BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Berlin police are investigating a major Sunday night rollover.

Four people self-extricated from the car on Walnut Street following the crash around 10:50 p.m.

The occupants were transported to the hospital, with two suffering serious injuries, police said.

The accident remains under investigation and police say charges may be pending.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)