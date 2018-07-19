EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman and teen died following a rollover in New Hampshire Wednesday night that also left the driver in serious condition.

Responding troopers found that a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound on Route 101 in the area of exit 9 in Exeter around 8:40 p.m. lost control, veered off the road and rolled over.

Rebecca Lafontaine, 39, of Manchester, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to state police. A 14-year-old passenger was transported to Exeter Hospital, where she shortly succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, 28-year-old Aaron Lafontaine of Manchester, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Speed appears to be a factor in the rollover; however, the exact cause remains under investigation, state police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Brian Ross by email at brian.ross@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-8652.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)