NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Newton is causing major traffic backups during the morning commute Wednesday.
The rollover happened at mile marker 127, according to state police.
No injuries were reported.
Only one lane of traffic was moving as of 8:45 a.m.
