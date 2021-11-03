NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Newton is causing major traffic backups during the morning commute Wednesday.

The rollover happened at mile marker 127, according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

Only one lane of traffic was moving as of 8:45 a.m.

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene with a vehicle roll over on the Mass Turnpike westbound at the 127 mile marker in Newton. One lane of traffic is moving at this time. No injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 3, 2021

ALERT: bumper to bumper drive on the pike WB. Two crashes in Newton, one rollover at exit 125 and another crash at 127. Multiple lanes closed. 30 mins delays. @7News pic.twitter.com/Pnk1IQFb7o — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) November 3, 2021

