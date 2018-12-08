Romaine lettuce slowly making return to stores with new label

Romaine lettuce is slowly returning to stores following a nationwide E. coli outbreak.

The CDC is advising consumers to make sure they know where the lettuce comes from before eating it.

The FDA commissioner announced they are dedicated to developing labels that will help buyers better understand food packaging terms.

Some stores are already using the new label, which allows consumers to know where the romaine was harvested and when.

So far, at least 52 people in 15 states have become sick after eating romaine.

Right now, lettuce coming from anywhere outside the central coast of Northern and Central California is safe to eat.

