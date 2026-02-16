BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, replacing Arizona Diamondbacks’ outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Anthony had a standout rookie season for the Sox in 2025. After being called up in June, the 21-year-old batted .292 with 8 home runs and 32 runs batted in through 71 games.

Anthony suffered a left oblique strain in September, ending his season. Despite his shortened season, he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting behind the Athletics’ first baseman Nick Kurtz and short stop Jacob Wilson.

Anthony joins an outfield of Aaron Judge (New York Yankees), Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs), and Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) for Team USA.

Carroll suffered a broke hamate bone, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

The World Baseball Classic begins on Thursday, March 5, but Team USA will play their first game on Friday, March 6, against Brazil.

