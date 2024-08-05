BOSTON (WHDH) - A Delta Air Lines flight returned to Boston Logan Airport Sunday after its crew reported a lightning strike, the FAA confirmed.

An FAA spokesperson in a statement said the flight was headed to Rome when it was struck.

The Airbus A330 returned to Logan near 7:20 p.m.

The spokesperson said the FAA will investigate and noted federal regulations require commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes.

