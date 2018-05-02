Romeo and Juliet return to Boston Public Garden for summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of famous swans made their return to the Boston Public Garden on Wednesday as temperatures topped 80 degrees for the first time since October.

Many turned out to greet Romeo and Juliet, who spent the winter at the Franklin Park Zoo to avoid the cold weather.

The swans have been a summer staple in Boston for many years.

Romeo and Juliet, both 15, are female.

Welcome back to the Public Garden Romeo & Juliet pic.twitter.com/GCigg8umvP — Boston Parks Dept (@BostonParksDept) May 2, 2018

