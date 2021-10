QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A roof blew off an apartment building in Quincy during a fall nor’easter Wednesday morning.

The roof of O’Brien Towers could be seen resting in the parking lot.

This comes after winds gusts topped 90 mph in at least one community as the nor’easter wreaked havoc across the Bay State.

No additional information has been released.

