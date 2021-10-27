QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A roof blew off an apartment building in Quincy during a fall nor’easter Wednesday morning.

The roof of O’Brien Towers could be seen resting in the parking lot as strong wind gusts moved through the state.

The building has not been evacuated and a generator is in use due to an ongoing power outage. Workers have also set up buckets and tarps to catch water that is leaking in on the top floor.

Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director James Marathas told 7NEWS that “I’ve never seen such a large section of a roof blow off.

“The winds here last night must have been something incredible. I mean, they snapped the bolts holding the roof down and the bolts are an inch and a half, eight inches long and they snapped them right in half and ripped the whole thing right off the roof,” he said. “I can’t explain really what happened here but something extreme happened in order to cause this much damage.”

The building’s roof had been replaced about a year ago.

The strong winds also downed an 80-foot tree onto a house on Palmer Street.

One of the branches hit a person in the head but that person is said to be doing OK.

